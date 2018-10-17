Less than a week after RCMP asked for the public’s help finding the correct owner of a puppy that had been found in a stolen vehicle in St. Albert, police said an owner hasn’t come forward.

On October 12, RCMP said they had found a puppy inside a stolen Audi SUV in St. Albert.

Officers had been called to the scene over a series of reported break-ins. They tried to track down the suspect with help of the Canine Services Unit but eventually lost the trail.

Investigators said the owner of the SUV said they did not own the puppy, and the dog was dropped off at the Morinville Veterinary Clinic.

On Wednesday, RCMP said no one had come forward to claim the puppy, and it was up for adoption through the clinic.