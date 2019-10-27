Slick roads were blamed for a pile-up that left 13 vehicles damaged and part of Sherwood Park Freeway closed Sunday night.

The collisions happened on an overpass at Sherwood Park Freeway and Argyll Road at 7:39 p.m.

Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. Lukas Komar said the road was “super slippery, pure ice” when officers responded with firefighters and paramedics.

Komar said EMS staff checked several people for minor injuries, but no one was seriously hurt.

Officers diverted eastbound traffic away from the freeway entrance at 71 Street. Other lanes were not affected.

Komar estimated it would take at least two hours for tow trucks to clear the scene.