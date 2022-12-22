'Pure shock': Thief swipes SUV, Santas Anonymous cash outside of Alberta arena

Christmas got a little gloomier for one Alberta family this week when their unlocked and idling SUV was stolen outside the arena in Evansburg, Alta.

On Tuesday morning, the 2006 Honda Pilot was warming up in the hamlet about an hour drive west of Edmonton.

Despite being parked in plain view of a security camera, it shows a thief hop in and peel out, taking a donation box for Santas Anonymous in the process.

"You think, small town, that we’re like a pretty safe place and that it’s comfortable," owner Kaila Minion said of leaving the door unlocked.

"It was honestly just pure shock. And then when I saw it on video. Honestly like those feelings of just complete, being violated, like my personal space."

Minion volunteers with the local branch of Santas Anonymous. Luckily, she had already delivered this year’s gifts. Unfortunately, she had just picked up a donation box for the charity at the arena.

"Who knows how much money was even in there. It was fairly heavy with coins," she said.

Police are on the lookout for the SUV. Officers say people should never leave their car running with the door unlocked, even in a small town.

"We do see increases in theft of motor vehicles come winter time," Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said.

"[In small towns] they know that there will be more trusting people that won’t lock up their things as much."

Minion also lost a sentimental treasure in the theft.

"I have my Girl Guide blanket in there because I use it as our family picnic blanket. My grandma made the blanket, it has all my Girl Guide badges on it, and so that’s like one of those things that’s just not replaceable," she said.

Minion and her husband are changing the locks on their home to be safe and are now attempting to look past the lapse in judgment, thankful for the blessings what they do have this Christmas.

"I could sit here and dwell on this and make this ruin my time and my year, but it’s not about things and stuff, it’s about the time that we’re spending with one another," she said.