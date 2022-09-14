QB Taylor Cornelius signs contract extension with the Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius has signed a two-year contract extension with the team.

The deal will keep Cornelius with the Elks through the 2024 season.

“Taylor’s a young up-and-coming quarterback,” said Elks assistant general manager Geroy Simon in a written release. “He is trending in the right direction, so we’re excited about his future with the Edmonton Elks.”

This is Cornelius’ second season with the team.

He has completed 147 of 251 passes for 1,936 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games, all starts.

He also has five rushing touchdowns and leads the Elks with 291 yards on 49 carries, and is one of just three players in the CFL this season with at least five passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns.

The 6’5” Amarillo, Texas, product originally signed with the Elks in February 2021 after playing with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL during the 2020 season.

He played college football for Oklahoma State from 2014 to 2018, and attended NFL training camp with the Green Bay Packers in 2019.