Quad rider killed in Friday night crash on Highway 43

A 26-year-old man from Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation is dead after his quad crashed with a truck on Highway 43 Friday night.

RCMP were called to the crash near the Williamson Park entrance around 7:18 p.m.

Officers believe the 26-year-old man was crossing Highway 43 on a quad when he crashed with a pickup truck.

The quad rider died before police arrived. The four people in the truck were not hurt.

No other details on the crash have been released.

Valleyview is about 350 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.