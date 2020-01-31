EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Eskimos have extended the contract of quarterback Trevor Harris, which will keep him with the team until 2022.

"Trevor gives us a chance to win every game that he steps on the field and his leadership and dedication off the field are second to none. We’re thrilled to keep him in the Green and Gold for the next three years and now we can start building around him," said Brock Sunderland, Eskimos general manager and vice president of football operations in a written release.

Harris signed with the team on Feb 12, 2019 as a free agent. He had 13 starts with the team last season, and completed 343 of 478 passes for 4,027 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was also named CFL Player of the Week twice in the 2019 season.

"I'm grateful to be in Edmonton for the long haul. I have a deep conviction that we have something special building here and I wanted to show it through this contract, and I am thrilled to be part of it," saaid Harris. "I can promise there will never be a day taken for granted that I get to be in the Green and Gold and the quarterback here. I'm viciously motivated to deliver daily for our fans and this city."

Before signing with Edmonton, Harris spent four seasons with the Toronto Argonauts and three seasons with the Ottawa RedBlacks.