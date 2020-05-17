Queen Elizabeth Park Road open again after multi-vehicle crash
Published Sunday, May 17, 2020 12:08PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, May 17, 2020 2:44PM MDT
A damaged truck on Queen Elizabeth Park Road following a five vehicle collision Sunday. (Dave Mitchell/ CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A collision on Queen Elizabeth Park Road shut down all lanes of traffic for several hours while police investigated.
The five vehicle collision happened around 11 a.m.
There are no injuries, according to police.
The road reopened shortly after 2:30 p.m.