Quesnell Bridge lane closures begin Saturday night: City of Edmonton

Multiple lanes of Whitemud Drive will be closed overnight at the Quesnell Bridge for the next week for maintenance work.

Two of the four lanes in each direction will be closed between 9 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. starting on Saturday and ending on Thursday.

Fox Drive westbound to the Whitemud Drive westbound on ramp will be closed overnight between Aug. 12 and Aug. 14.

The City of Edmonton said access to the on ramp at 149 Street and the off ramp at Fox Drive will not be affected.