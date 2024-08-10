EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Quesnell Bridge lane closures begin Saturday night: City of Edmonton

    The Quesnell Bridge can be seen in Edmonton on Aug. 9, 2024. (Evan Kenny/CTV News Edmonton) The Quesnell Bridge can be seen in Edmonton on Aug. 9, 2024. (Evan Kenny/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Multiple lanes of Whitemud Drive will be closed overnight at the Quesnell Bridge for the next week for maintenance work.

    Two of the four lanes in each direction will be closed between 9 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. starting on Saturday and ending on Thursday.

    Fox Drive westbound to the Whitemud Drive westbound on ramp will be closed overnight between Aug. 12 and Aug. 14.

    The City of Edmonton said access to the on ramp at 149 Street and the off ramp at Fox Drive will not be affected.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News