EDMONTON -- A man is in life-threatening condition after he fell or jumped out of a west Edmonton balcony as police tried to arrest him early Thursday morning.

Police were called to a possible assault at an apartment suite in the area of 170 Street and 64 Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Officers first knocked on the door but ended up having to break into the suite, police said. Once inside, a confrontation with the man broke out, "resulting in several different uses of force to attempt to gain control of him, all without success."

The man went out to the fourth floor balcony, and either fell or jumped to the ground, police said.

Officers went downstairs and saw the man lying on the ground. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the arrest.