Rachel Notley 'considering' her role as Alberta NDP leader following 2nd-straight election loss

New Democrats in Alberta may have a new leader heading into the next election, after all.

Rachel Notley revealed on Tuesday morning that she is taking time to consider her future as the face of the Alberta NDP, a role she's held since 2014.

"I don't have a clear timeline. But what I can promise you is that when I've engaged in what I think is a responsible level of consideration, I'll be sure to let you know," she told reporters in Edmonton.

Notley said with a laugh that she'll tell her husband Lou first and then call reporters.

In her concession speech two weeks ago, Notley vowed to "get right back down to work."

She suggested she wasn't going anywhere, just minutes after it was projected that her NDP would win 38 seats and fall short of forming government for a second straight election.

"I think it's good leadership to consider your role leading up to an election and to consider your role after an election," Notley said Tuesday.

"I did that in 2015, I did that in 2019, I did that leading into 2023 and of course I'm doing it now. When I've concluded that consideration, I'll let people know."

Notley was first elected in 2008 as the MLA for Edmonton-Strathcona. Her party had just two seats at the time.

The NDP caucus grew to four seats the next election, and after Notley won the leadership in 2014, she became Alberta's first-ever New Democratic premier in 2015, winning 54 seats.

Her NDP then lost 28 seats as she was defeated by Jason Kenney's UCP in 2019. Danielle Smith led the party to reelection on May 29, although Notley's party flipped 14 seats.

"Twenty-six hundred was the difference between us being in government and the other folks being in government," Notley said of close races in several Calgary ridings.

She promised a shadow cabinet next week and said she is proud that her party will form the largest Opposition caucus in the province's history.

Notley said the NDP will fight for the hiring of thousands of teachers, a stop to tuition increases, and a cap on utilities, as well as an investigation into high prices.

As she did on election night, Notley again took responsibility for the election loss and said her party will do a deep dive into where it fell short.

Notley said she is looking forward to spending some time with her family this summer, as she ponders her future.

"A lot of folks, in a lot of different jobs, have to balance family responsibilities with their career and their work and so being in the job that I've been in is no different than any of those," she said.

The UCP government of Danielle Smith appointed a new cabinet on Friday.