Rachel Notley says Alberta NDP has 'fallen short' on respect for staff, volunteers
Alberta Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley, a week after acknowledging her party is investigating allegations of mistreatment of volunteers, said Wednesday there are problems.
“Our party is committed to providing a safe, respectful, and welcoming environment for volunteers, for employees, and for all Albertans. But it's clear that in some cases we have fallen short of that commitment,” Notley said in an email to NDP members.
“As leader, I take this very seriously. It is critically important to me that all of our members feel included and respected.”
Notley does not provide details of where and how the party fell short, and was not made available for an interview.
Three months ago, 15 constituency presidents and regional vice-presidents wrote a letter to Notley and the rest of the party executive calling for an independent investigation on what they termed a pattern of mistreatment of volunteers.
They also said there were concerns over how candidates were being picked in nomination races, with long waits for some possible candidates, leading to questions of possible favouritism.
The letter further flagged concerns of constituency association presidents being left out of the loop on issues and that their input was not being taken seriously higher up.
Notley spoke to the letter a week ago after it was leaked to the media. At that time, she said an investigation was underway and noted “there are two sides to every story.”
Multiple volunteers and former volunteers have told The Canadian Press of repeated instances of being verbally abused by staff, belittled and harangued in one-on-one sessions or in groups.
The NDP's provincial secretary, Brandon Stevens, confirmed discussions were held in March with the letter writers but declined in an interview last week to say what was learned or whether there was merit to the allegations of mistreatment.
Notley, in her Wednesday email, said work is being done.
“An update to our anti-harassment policy, guided by an independent third party, has been under way since the fall of 2021 and will be completed and released at our fall convention,” she said.
As for the other concerns cited in the March letter, Notley wrote: “I'm grateful to all the volunteers who have taken part in the conversations that followed throughout the spring, which are helping us put together a package of recommendations that will be discussed with members in the weeks ahead.
“The steps we are taking will be shared and discussed further this weekend,” she said.
“These conversations can be uncomfortable, but they are essential. I am confident they will make our party stronger.”
Two former party members who quit over the treatment of volunteers and constituency associations said Notley has to do more.
“When I make a mistake, I tend to apologize and look the person in the eye. I think (Notley) refusing to speak to media (over the past week) and hiding in the (same) way we criticize (Premier) Kenney for, is also telling,” said former Edmonton volunteer Sharie Valentine.
“I knew I would never get an apology, but I hope the party can reflect on all the people who were harmed and can sincerely do better.”
Krista Li, the former president of the NDP's Calgary-Bow constituency association, said, “It's a good first start but Rachel Notley has to absolutely offer an apology.
“She has to start calling in people who have spoken out publicly and (begin) making amends. That has to happen.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These countries have opened their doors to unvaccinated tourists from Canada
The federal government will be lifting vaccinate mandates for air travel as of June 20, but not all destinations are accessible to unvaccinated tourists. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of some of the countries that have opened their doors to unvaccinated visitors from Canada.
Senior military officer who retired, went to Ukraine, now charged with sexual assault
Military police have charged retired lieutenant-general Trevor Cadieu with two counts of sexual assault, three months after the longtime army officer hung up his uniform and headed to Ukraine while still under criminal investigation.
Bank of Canada likely to mirror 0.75 per cent Fed hike next month: economists
The Federal Reserve raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point - its largest hike since 1994 - increases the odds of the Bank of Canada following suit next month, economists say.
Canada's health-care system is 'collapsing around us,' warns CMA president
The strain placed on Canada's health-care system during the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, and now the top official of the Canadian Medical Association is warning that problems may actually get worse.
Review finds people of colour faced disproportionate levels of force by Toronto police
People of colour were 1.2 to 1.6 times more likely to face violence when interacting with Toronto police in 2020, and Black residents were more likely to have a police officer point a firearm at them when they appeared to be unarmed than white people, new data suggests.
Nearly half of women would quit their jobs if required to go back to office, survey finds
As workplaces shift back to in-person or hybrid models, a new survey suggests nearly half of Canadian women would quit their jobs if asked to return to the office full time.
WHO considering new name for monkeypox, director-general says
As monkeypox surpasses 1,600 confirmed cases worldwide, the World Health Organization says it is considering a name change for the virus after a group of virology experts called the current name 'discriminatory and stigmatizing' in a public report.
Scathing report highlights multiple failings that led to laundering of hundreds of millions of dollars in B.C.
A scathing report highlights the multi-level failings that led to money laundering becoming a pervasive problem in B.C.
MPs rush more than 100 amendments of streaming bill in a day, prompting secrecy claim
MPs have rushed through over 100 amendments to the online streaming bill to meet a deadline imposed by the government, prompting accusations of secrecy and legislative bungling.
Calgary
-
Elbow River peaks, Bow River holding steady as rainfall tapers off in Calgary
Some areas within Calgary received upwards of 100 millimetres of rain in just 48 hours, but the forecast is improving and rainfall warnings are lifted.
-
Calgary man faces charges in relation to Forest Lawn shooting
A Calgary man faces multiple charges after a shooting Tuesday in southeast Calgary that left one person dead.
-
Rempel Garner hints at possible UCP leadership run in Twitter thread
Federal MP Michelle Rempel Garner sounded as if she's clearing the runway to make a run at the Alberta UCP leadership in a Twitter thread published Wednesday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Woman accused of deliberately sparking Prince Albert event centre blaze asks to enter rehab
The woman charged with arson in a fire that destroyed the Prince Albert's Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre has asked for permission to attend an out-of-province drug rehabilitation program.
-
Sask. man's $500,000 lotto win will help pay mortgage, fund Hawaiian holiday
A Tisdale, Sask. man is a half-million dollars richer after deciding to pick up a Lotto Max ticket on a whim.
-
Sask. woman says she 'suffered in a lot of pain' while little-known disease went untreated
One day 12 years ago, Victoria Gregg began feeling tingling on the right side of her face. The next morning, it was paralyzed.
Regina
-
Here's what first-time homebuyers need to know about the Sask. real estate market
With housing inventory levels at an all time low and prices on the rise, prospective first-time homebuyers in Saskatchewan are feeling the effects of an uncertain market.
-
Southey RCMP seek suspect in sexual assault investigation
Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault investigation, after a girl was reportedly assaulted in Govan, Sask. the evening of June 9.
-
Saskatoon initiative collecting bikes for kids now in Regina
Saskatoon’s “Rides by Marv’s” has collected hundreds of bikes for kids and youth in need. Now, the initiative has arrived in the Queen City.
Atlantic
-
Some Maritimers previously diagnosed with COVID-19 continue to feel the long-term effects
When Tanaeya Taylor caught a severe case of COVID-19 in March 2020, she never thought she would still be feeling its effects.
-
'We are doing everything possible': Long waits and overcrowding impacting IWK's emergency department
A recent surge of patients at Halifax's IWK Health Centre is leading to long wait times and overcrowding in its emergency department.
-
Air Canada apologizes to Cape Breton woman after cancelled flight keeps her from dying father
A Cape Breton woman received an apology from Air Canada after a cancelled flight forced her from saying goodbye to her dying father in-person.
Toronto
-
Woman forced to sleep at kind stranger's home after Air Canada flight cancellation
A Canadian woman says she and her friend were forced to sleep at a kind stranger’s house after a nightmare experience with Air Canada that left her stranded in Toronto.
-
Driver of Porsche spotted near dumpster where Toronto girl was found dead not involved in investigation, police say
Toronto police say they have located the driver of a Porsche seen on video stopping in the area where a little girl was found dead in a dumpster last month but confirmed the person has no connection to the investigation.
-
Man dead, another injured in two separate shootings in Toronto
Toronto police are investigating two separate shootings on Wednesday night that left one man dead in North York and another injured in Scarborough.
Montreal
-
Under Bill 96, Quebec will issue all birth and death certificates only in French
Under language law Bill 96, the Quebec government will issue not only all marriage certificates in French, but birth and death certificates, too. This promises to create headaches for people hoping to use these documents in many countries that require certified translations, including the U.K. and U.S.
-
May 21 storm ranked 6th most expensive natural disaster in Canadian history: IBC
The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) says the derecho storm that blew across southern and eastern Ontario and parts of Quebec is the sixth largest 'insured loss event' in Canadian history.
-
Dr. Luc Boileau appointed as Quebec public health director
Dr. Luc Boileau has been appointed as Quebec's public health director after serving in the role on an interim basis since January.
Ottawa
-
Meteorologists warn conditions ripe for 'likely tornado' in Ottawa on Thursday
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project warns weather conditions could provide the "significant ingredients" for a "likely tornado" in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday.
-
Vehicle crashes into Riverside South business
Emergency crews responded to the crash at a shopping plaza on Earl Armstrong Road at approximately 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.
-
Ottawa police officer, 28, killed in motorcycle crash
A 28-year-old Ottawa police officer who died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night served several years in the Canadian military and joined the police service less than two years ago.
Kitchener
-
One person has 'critical' injuries after cement truck rolls over in Wallenstein
A cement truck rolled over in Wallenstein Wednesday evening, sending the driver to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Teen struck by vehicle in Guelph
A 14-year-old was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening on Silvercreek Parkway North in Guelph.
-
Keeping cool as heat warnings issued for Waterloo-Wellington
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of the province, including Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Brantford, Woodstock, Norfolk and Simcoe. With the humidex, it could feel close to 40C.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury area woman frustrated by bear reporting process
A Sudbury area woman said it was 'quite a fiasco just to get police to come out,' after a bear and its three cubs were spotted high up in a park tree.
-
Sudbury police investigating spiked drink report
A Sudbury, Ont. woman is sounding the alarm after she said her drink was spiked at a downtown club over the weekend and now, police are investigating.
-
Concerns about seniors being financially and physically abused
On 'World Elder Abuse Awareness Day,' officials who help the most vulnerable in Timmins said the crime does not get reported often enough.
Winnipeg
-
Human remains located in Brady landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service says human remains have been discovered at the Brady landfill, where they had been searching as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Residents push back over proposed luxury apartment on Shaftesbury
Signs scatter the sprawling front yards of the homes along Shaftesbury Boulevard. 'Single family houses only' and 'No apartment blocks' are among the messages aimed at passersby – an effort by a group of area residents to stop a proposed luxury apartment complex from going up across the street.
-
'We're just trying to control it': Manitoba community rushing to protect homes from surging floodwaters
A southern Manitoba municipality is trying to control raging flood waters after a neighbouring community was hit with over 100 millimetres (mm) of rain in 24 hours.
Vancouver
-
Former B.C. actor who killed mother tells court victim 'did nothing' to deserve shooting
A former actor who pleaded guilty to murdering his mother in March 2020 also contemplated targeting the prime minister in a killing spree, the B.C. Supreme Court heard this week.
-
Class action lawsuit against oil companies over climate damages launched by B.C. group
A B.C. environmental advocacy group is urging residents and municipalities across the province to join a class action lawsuit against oil companies over climate damages.
-
B.C. family takes off on 14-month round-the-world trip for charity
A B.C. dad says his family thought he was joking when he pitched the idea of travelling the world in a single-engine plane to raise money for charity. Now, all five of them have taken off on a 14-month adventure with an ambitious goal.
Vancouver Island
-
1st of 2 CC-130 'Hercules' search and rescue planes arrives in Comox
Nearly two years after 19 Wing Comox took delivery of the first of its new "Kingfisher" search and rescue aircraft, the planes are still not in the air. And with the retirement of the "Buffalo" aircraft having taken place in January, a back-up plan was required to carry out rescue duties on the island.
-
Work stopped at Victoria construction site after recent 'soil slump'
A property developer working in downtown Victoria is blaming a recent "soil slump" at its construction site on the wetter-than-average spring B.C. has experienced this year.
-
University Heights redevelopment: Businesses close as construction ramps up
The University Heights redevelopment project in Saanich is moving from concept to reality as many retailers have closed, or are about to, including a major grocery store.