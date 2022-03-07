Rachel Notley tests positive for COVID-19

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley has tested positive for COVID-19.

Notley said on Monday she tested positive for the coronavirus after she took a rapid test on Sunday.

"I have been triple-vaccinated and my symptoms are mild," she said on Twitter.

"I look forward to returning to the Alberta Legislature as soon as I am healthy enough to do so."

Premier Jason Kenney wished Notley a speedy recovery.