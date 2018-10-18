Hours after news a St. Albert family had received a racist letter, dozens of residents showed their support for the family with an impromptu gathering.

On Monday, Katrina Anderson’s 12-year-old daughter found a letter in the family’s mailbox, and texted her mom, scared.

The letter was written by an anonymous neighbour, who said they had complained to the condo board about Anderson’s three children – aged 13, 12, and 10 – “hooting and hollering.”

“Your kids are extremely thoughtless and rude. Constantly rollerblading and scootering on our driveways,” the letter read.

“Move out or things will escalate. Would not want to see the kids getting hurt.”

The letter goes on to target the family’s race.

“This isn’t a reserve,” it continues. “Go back to the reserve where Indians belong!”

"You know, I've experienced racism, but nothing like this, like this isn't happening on the playground, it's not happening out in public, this is in our mailbox," Anderson said. "This is our house, and my daughter, she wants to move."

Community rallies to support family

On Wednesday evening, community members organized a gathering in support of the Anderson family.

Dozens showed up, and brought food, flowers and played road hockey, and two minor league football teams in the area went over and posed for team pictures.

As for the letter, Anderson brought to police on the advice of the condo board, and an investigation is underway.

Despite the support, Anderson said she will still move to a new home to ensure the safety of her children.

“My kids can’t be here. That’s the bottom line.”

With files from Jeremy Thompson