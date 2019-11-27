Rail repair causes traffic tie-ups at 86 Street crossing in south Edmonton
CTV News Edmonton Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019 12:40PM MST Last Updated Wednesday, November 27, 2019 1:01PM MST
The train derailed at the 86 Street crossing, south of Argyll Road. (Google Maps)
EDMONTON -- A broken train rail is being repaired in south Edmonton, leading to traffic tie-ups in the area.
Edmonton police asked drivers to use alternate routes due to a broken track at the 86 Street crossing south of Argyll Road.
Police initially reported the cause of the traffic delay as a derailment, but later clarified that was not the case.
Southbound lanes of 86 Street will remain closed until further notice.