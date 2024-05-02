Rain subdued fire activity, but didn't quench thirst of driest areas: Alberta Wildfire

Government and Alberta Wildfire officials thanked Mother Nature for the recent rain in their weekly update Thursday, but noted it wasn't enough to undo months of drought in the driest parts of the province.

"Recent cooler weather and precipitation has meant wildfire activity has been more subdued this week. We've managed to extinguish a number of wildfires including some of those carryover wildfires that have been burning since last year," Alberta Wildfire spokesperson Christy Tucker said during the news conference in Edmonton.

Additionally, the agency is expecting closer-to-normal weather conditions by the weekend.

There are currently 42 active fires burning in the province, all of which are being held or are under control.

The Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard shows that 14 of those fires started this year, while the other 28 started in 2023, down from the 64 these numbered two weeks ago.

The precipitation that fell in the southern half of the province has Alberta Wildfire considering lifting advisories in the Calgary area and easing restrictions throughout western and central Alberta, Tucker said.

But restrictions will remain in effect in northern Alberta.

"That's where we've seen the greatest drought impact and the least precipitation over the winter, so that's where we could see potentially the bigger impact as soon as we have some changing weather conditions, particularly once we see some winds. It's already warmer in the north of the province than it is in the south of the province," Tucker said.

So far this year, 5,586 hectares have burned.

There have been 10 per cent fewer wildfires this year compared to the same time last year. By May 2, 2023, there were 277 wildfires compared to this year's 249.

However, more hectares have burned this year than had burned by early May 2023, as well as in any of the last five years.

By May 5, 2023, there were 92 active wildfires in Alberta – 31 of which were classified as out of control – and 13,000 people were forced to evacuate. The Alberta government declared a state of provincial emergency the next day.

About 70 per cent of the 249 wildfires that started in 2024 are believed to be human caused. The causes of the others – except one blaze known to be sparked by lightning – are still being investigated.

Tucker and Alberta's forestry and parks minister, Todd Loewen, encouraged Albertans to continue equipping themselves, either by learning about prevention, safeguarding their property or preparing for an emergency evacuation.