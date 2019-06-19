A rainfall warning has been issued for the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas. Regions to the west and southwest of the city have been under that same warning since late Tuesday.

Edmonton has received 10-30mm of rain up to 2pm and there is more rain forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday.

CTV Meteorologist Josh Classen says the rain may taper off at times Wednesday night and Thursday. But there will be rain in the area until Thursday evening and the region will likely see between 40 and 80mm of rain before it completely ends late Thursday night.

Check the CTV Edmonton Weather App for more details on the forecast and tune in to CTV News Edmonton tonight at 5 & 6 p.m.