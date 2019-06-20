

CTV News Edmonton





82 Street in Edmonton is still fully closed between 119 and 120 Avenue after a water main break on Sunday.

EPCOR has been working at the site for several days, but said on Thursday morning that crews would not be back on site until weather permits.

Attn #yeg motorists: 82 St remains fully closed between 119 and 120 Ave. Site restoration work will continue once weather permits. Updates will be provided. #yegtraffic — EPCOR (@EPCOR) June 20, 2019

Drivers are encouraged to use other routes.