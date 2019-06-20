Rainy weather keeping crews from water main repairs: EPCOR
Crews work to repair a water main break on 82 Street on June 17, 2019. (Nahreman Issa/CTV Edmonton)
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 7:07AM MDT
82 Street in Edmonton is still fully closed between 119 and 120 Avenue after a water main break on Sunday.
EPCOR has been working at the site for several days, but said on Thursday morning that crews would not be back on site until weather permits.
Drivers are encouraged to use other routes.