EDMONTON -- People concerned about violence in Azerbaijan gathered at Ezio Faraone Park on Sunday afternoon.

About 40 people came out to mourn those have died in that country and call for peace.

Fighting broke out over Nagorno-Karabakh about a month ago.

It’s the biggest escalation in years over the region, which has been under the control of ethnic-Armenian forces since a separatist war ended in 1994

The U.S. State Department announced on Sunday that a cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan will take effect on Monday, but many fear that it won’t last.