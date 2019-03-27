A few hundred people met at the Alberta Legislature Wednesday evening to march in protest of the United Conservatives’ plan to remove protections for students in gay-straight alliances.

The rally was organized this week after UCP Leader Jason Kenney announced a government under his party would effectively undo the legislation that prevents educators from telling parents when children participate in a GSA club.

Those who met at the provincial grounds carried rainbow flags and signs reading: “Gay straight alliances save lives,” “Out UCP crooks not kids,” and “Silence is violence.”

Afterwards, the group walked to Kenney’s campaign headquarters.

On Tuesday—after receiving criticism about the party’s proposed education platform—Kenney said he thought it could be beneficial for parents to know when their child was participating in a GSA, but that the information would be shared at the school’s discretion.

“And I think that would be very rare,” he said on Tuesday. “Probably only dealing with very young kids or kids with unique emotional and mental health challenges.”

However, one teacher said such a move would be a step in the wrong direction.

“How is taking away students’ privacy and their safe space a good thing?”