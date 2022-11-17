Rally opposing Alberta provincial police force to be held at RCMP K Division

The union that represents non-police workers in RCMP detachments will hold a rally on Thursday against forming a provincial police force.

Members of the Union of Safety and Justice Employees (USJE), along with the prairie chapter of Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), which represents workers in federal departments and agencies, are expected to convene outside RCMP K Division in Edmonton at 11:30 a.m.

“Rural policing in Alberta needs the experience of a stronger RCMP, not a costly and uncertain transition to a provincial police force. Two-thirds of Albertans support keeping the RCMP,” read a statement from PSAC.

“It’s time to invest in Alberta’s justice system, not gamble with the safety and security of Albertans.”

Last week, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith ordered ministers Mike Ellis and Tyler Shandro to move forward on creating a provincial police force, but did not provide a timeline on when the force would be launched.

More to come…