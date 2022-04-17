Ramadan fundraiser helping to feed kids across the world

The Grand Iftar returned to an in-person format this year on Saturday to raise money to feed children all over the world.

Charity is a pillar of the Islamic faith and one of the main focuses during the month of Ramadan, where Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

“Ramadan reminds all of us that there are people in the world who do not have food, who do not have clean water… so the concept of fasting is to develop a tender heart and to feel the pain and the sufferings of those people,” said Syed Soharwady, the founder of Islamic Supreme Council of Canada.

The Grand Iftar is a fundraising event raising money for programs supporting orphans around the world.

This is the 10th year for the event in Edmonton and the goal is to raise enough money to feed 1,000 children.

“I expect the generous Edmonton community will make it happen and surpass our expectations and hopefully make a difference in the world,” said Summayah Arid, the MC of the event and co-founder of Sponsoring Orphans Worldwide.

Arid’s organization began when she and the other founders were students at the University of Alberta.

“(Back then) our goal was to collect as much funds as we could, but all we had to go by was bake sales on campus and barbeques, so we were making $200 per event,” said Arid. “That could only provide for one orphan annually.”

They were able to partner with Islamic Relief Canada and raise enough money for 100 orphans during the first Grand Iftar.

“Tonight is so special because when we started this organization, we were literally a handful of broke students… but we had really big dreams and we wanted to make a difference,” said Arid. “Ten years later, tonight, a lot of us came back as educated dentists, doctors, teachers, pharmacists and much more. We are finally able to come back on the tenth anniversary and actually be able to provide for orphans out of our own pockets as well.

“It’s really great seeing how we previous students can impact future generations. Seeing these young generations now making an impact and being global citizens giving back to our communities, I think that’s extremely important.”

Saturday’s event featured a silent and live auction, which included pieces from local artists. All proceeds went to orphan care centres.

Artwork up for auction at the Grand Iftar fundraising event in Edmonton. Saturday April 16, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton)