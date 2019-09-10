Ramp closed after early morning collision
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 5:33AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 10, 2019 6:24AM MDT
The northbound ramp from northbound Gateway Boulevard on to 23 Avenue in south Edmonton is closed after an early morning collision.
According to police, the collision happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Two vehicles were involved. Police on scene say one person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
One driver fled the scene on foot but was caught a short distance away. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
More to come…