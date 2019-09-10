The northbound ramp from northbound Gateway Boulevard on to 23 Avenue in south Edmonton is closed after an early morning collision.

According to police, the collision happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Two vehicles were involved. Police on scene say one person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

One driver fled the scene on foot but was caught a short distance away. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

More to come…