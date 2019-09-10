Ramp reopened after early morning collision
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 5:33AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 10, 2019 1:02PM MDT
The northbound ramp from northbound Gateway Boulevard on to 23 Avenue in south Edmonton is open to traffic. It was closed after a collision early Tuesday morning.
According to police, the collision happened at approximately 4:30 a.m.
Two vehicles were involved. Police on scene say one person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
One driver fled the scene on foot but was caught a short distance away. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.