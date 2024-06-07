EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Rare June snowfall hits Fort McMurray on Friday

    Snow in Fort McMurray, Alta. on June 7, 2024. Snow in Fort McMurray, Alta. on June 7, 2024.
    From fires to flurries, it’s been quite the spring in Fort McMurray. Just weeks after parts of the city were evacuated due to wildfires, the area was hit with a rare June snowfall Friday morning.

    Temperatures hovered around the freezing mark and the weather station in Fort McMurray reported snow from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    Pictures from the area show a bit of accumulation that didn’t last long as the snow flipped back over to rain in the afternoon.

    It’s uncertain whether this will count as a record-setting day, but it’s close. The current record for June snow in Fort McMurray is 0.3 cm on June 9, 1957.

    Wet snow is also possible for areas from Slave Lake east to Cold Lake Friday night/early Saturday morning.

