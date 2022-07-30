Ratha Yatra festival returns to Edmonton
Edmontonians came together Saturday for the first time since the pandemic to celebrate the Ratha Yatra festival.
It’s an annual global festival celebrating the Hindu deity Jagannatha, and here in the city, festival goers danced and sang as they pulled a colourful towering chariot-styled float through the streets near the Sri Sri Radha Govindaji Temple.
After the three-hour procession carrying a float with several statues of Hindu deities, they returned for a vegan and vegetarian feast and more music and dancing.
Chaitanya Guatam, who was at Saturday’s event, said the celebration is for everyone, and added that the name Jagannatha means ‘whole world’ or ‘whole universe’ in Sanskrit.
Vishal Sharma, who was also at Saturday’s event, said the procession represents God coming out for those who don’t have time to go to worship on a regular basis.
“He says, ‘If you don’t have time, don’t worry. I will come for you,’” said Sharma.
