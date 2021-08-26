Advertisement
Ray Gibbon Drive reopens after crash
Published Thursday, August 26, 2021 1:34PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, August 26, 2021 3:00PM MDT
Mounties are investigating a crash on Ray Gibbon Drive on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Part of Ray Gibbon Drive was closed for a few hours on Thursday after a two-vehicle crash, RCMP said.
No one was injured when a vehicle and transport truck collided between Giroux Road and McKinney Avenue, but there was a "large amount of debris" to be cleaned up, RCMP said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.