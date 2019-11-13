EDMONTON -- The Ray Gibbon Drive twinning in St. Albert will go ahead, despite some of the budgetary cuts the UCP government is making.

Budget 2019 set aside $4.4 billion for highway projects, including $54.2 million for St. Albert's Ray Gibbon Drive.

Twinning between Anthony Henday Drive and McKenney Drive is expected to begin next year and completed by 2024, said Brooklyn Elhard, the press secretary for the Ministry of Transportation.

The remainder of the project is expected to be finished by 2030.

St. Albert and the province will share the cost of the project equally.