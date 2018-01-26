Barrhead RCMP and Alberta Health Services issued a warning Friday, following reports that a woman in Barrhead had received a call from a male, who requested she complete a breast exam while on the phone.

Police said the woman received the call on January 22 – and the male claimed to be from a medical imaging facility.

According to police, the caller relayed breast screening exam follow up information, and advised the woman complete a breast self-exam, while on the phone. The caller also asked for her personal information.

RCMP said AHS representatives may call and discuss mammography details, but would not ask a patient to carry out a breast self-exam over the phone.

RCMP in Barrhead and Athabasca have received reports of two similar incidents in the summer of 2017 – police are still investigating those incidents.

Police said if you receive a phone call like this one, to hang up – and report the time and any other details to police.

A call can be made to the AHS Screening Program Client Support line at 1-866-727-3926 to check if a call is legitimate.