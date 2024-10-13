EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • RCMP and STARS called to Wabamun Lake for capsized watercraft

    A STARS Air Ambulance can be seen in this undated file photo. (File) A STARS Air Ambulance can be seen in this undated file photo. (File)
    Share

    A heavy police presence could be seen at Wabamun Provincial Park on Sunday.

    At about 2:50 p.m., RCMP said a watercraft was reported to have capsized on the Wabamun Lake.

    Mounties, paramedics and a STARS Air Ambulance were called to the scene. At around 5:30 p.m., a STARS representative said the Air Ambulance was not medically required for transport, but could not offer more details. 

    A heavy police presence was expected to remain in the area for some time, though RCMP did not say how long.

    No other details were released.

    Wabamun Lake is about 73 kilometres west of Edmonton.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News