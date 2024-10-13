RCMP and STARS called to Wabamun Lake for capsized watercraft

A heavy police presence could be seen at Wabamun Provincial Park on Sunday.

At about 2:50 p.m., RCMP said a watercraft was reported to have capsized on the Wabamun Lake.

Mounties, paramedics and a STARS Air Ambulance were called to the scene. At around 5:30 p.m., a STARS representative said the Air Ambulance was not medically required for transport, but could not offer more details.

A heavy police presence was expected to remain in the area for some time, though RCMP did not say how long.

No other details were released.

Wabamun Lake is about 73 kilometres west of Edmonton.