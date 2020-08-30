EDMONTON -- RCMP in Red Deer have arrested two people and are still looking for a third after a robbery that took place on Thursday.

EMS and RCMP were called to the area of the Fort Normandeau park around 3:30 p.m.

Two women were approached by a group of three people, one of whom used an airsoft pistol to injure one of the women during the robbery, according to RCMP. She was treated for minor injuries.

Jaydyn Lovelace, 24, of Red Deer faces charges including:

Robbery

Uttering threats

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Breach of probation

Two counts of failing to comply with conditions of release

Brandon Wegner, 29, of Red Deer also faces several charges, including:

Possession of Property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of Property obtained by crime under $5,000

Fail to comply with conditions of release

RCMP ask anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.