RCMP arrest 2 people, seeking third after robbery
Published Sunday, August 30, 2020 1:05PM MDT
EDMONTON -- RCMP in Red Deer have arrested two people and are still looking for a third after a robbery that took place on Thursday.
EMS and RCMP were called to the area of the Fort Normandeau park around 3:30 p.m.
Two women were approached by a group of three people, one of whom used an airsoft pistol to injure one of the women during the robbery, according to RCMP. She was treated for minor injuries.
Jaydyn Lovelace, 24, of Red Deer faces charges including:
- Robbery
- Uttering threats
- Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Breach of probation
- Two counts of failing to comply with conditions of release
Brandon Wegner, 29, of Red Deer also faces several charges, including:
- Possession of Property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession of Property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Fail to comply with conditions of release
RCMP ask anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.