Collin James Courteoreille, 25, of Spruce Grove was arrested on May 15 near Ponoka.

Courteoreille was wanted on a Canada wide warrant for parole violation.

Ponoka RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious male on a rural property at approximately 2.25 a.m. on May 15. The male initially provided a false name but was later identified as Courteoreille.

Courteoreille is now facing additional charges: one count of obstructing police and one count of identity fraud.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Ponoka on May 24, 2019.