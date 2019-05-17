Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP arrest Alberta man on Canada wide warrant
Published Friday, May 17, 2019 6:38AM MDT
Collin James Courteoreille, 25, of Spruce Grove was arrested on May 15 near Ponoka.
Courteoreille was wanted on a Canada wide warrant for parole violation.
Ponoka RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious male on a rural property at approximately 2.25 a.m. on May 15. The male initially provided a false name but was later identified as Courteoreille.
Courteoreille is now facing additional charges: one count of obstructing police and one count of identity fraud.
He is scheduled to appear in court in Ponoka on May 24, 2019.