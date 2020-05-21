EDMONTON -- The "armed and dangerous" man police were searching for after a serious assault in Fox Lake, Alta., Thursday was arrested Friday afternoon, RCMP said.

Mounties say 26-year-old Rick Alexander Seeseequon was involved in an assault at noon Thursday.

Seeseequon was arrested without incident at approximately 1 p.m. Friday, and is in custody as he awaits his bail hearing.

The victim is in hospital in Edmonton.