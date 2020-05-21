RCMP arrest 'armed and dangerous' man following assault in northern Alberta
Published Thursday, May 21, 2020 6:16PM MDT Last Updated Friday, May 22, 2020 3:21PM MDT
RCMP were searching for Rick Seeseequon, 26, who they said was armed and dangerous following an assault in Fox Lake, Alta., Thursday, May 21, 2020. (RCMP)
EDMONTON -- The "armed and dangerous" man police were searching for after a serious assault in Fox Lake, Alta., Thursday was arrested Friday afternoon, RCMP said.
Mounties say 26-year-old Rick Alexander Seeseequon was involved in an assault at noon Thursday.
Seeseequon was arrested without incident at approximately 1 p.m. Friday, and is in custody as he awaits his bail hearing.
The victim is in hospital in Edmonton.