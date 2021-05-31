EDMONTON -- Fort Vermilion RCMP arrested a man who was unlawfully at large since 2018 with 49 outstanding charges.

On May 29, police say the Mackenzie County Enhanced Unit received an anonymous tip of the individual’s whereabouts in the community of John D’Or Prairie, Alta., around 9:48 p.m.

Mounties say the man was known to investigators and was actively avoiding arrest.

Police said it obtained a telewarrant to enter the home and located 29-year-old Jerry Ivor D’Or of John D’Or Prairie hiding inside a couch.

D’Or faces a number of charges, including:

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Two counts of uttering threats

Four counts of assault with a weapon

Seven counts of assault

Sexual assault

Publication of an intimate image without consent

Mischief over $5,000

Mischief under $5,000

Twenty counts of failure to comply with condition of recognizance

Six counts of failure to appear

D’Or is scheduled to appear in High Level provincial court and Fort Vermilion provincial court on June 7 and June 8.