RCMP arrest man hiding inside couch wanted on 49 outstanding charges
Published Monday, May 31, 2021 1:51PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Fort Vermilion RCMP arrested a man who was unlawfully at large since 2018 with 49 outstanding charges.
On May 29, police say the Mackenzie County Enhanced Unit received an anonymous tip of the individual’s whereabouts in the community of John D’Or Prairie, Alta., around 9:48 p.m.
Mounties say the man was known to investigators and was actively avoiding arrest.
Police said it obtained a telewarrant to enter the home and located 29-year-old Jerry Ivor D’Or of John D’Or Prairie hiding inside a couch.
D’Or faces a number of charges, including:
- Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Two counts of uttering threats
- Four counts of assault with a weapon
- Seven counts of assault
- Sexual assault
- Publication of an intimate image without consent
- Mischief over $5,000
- Mischief under $5,000
- Twenty counts of failure to comply with condition of recognizance
- Six counts of failure to appear
D’Or is scheduled to appear in High Level provincial court and Fort Vermilion provincial court on June 7 and June 8.