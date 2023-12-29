EDMONTON
    • RCMP arrest suspect in northern Alberta homicide after weeks-long search

    File photo of two RCMP vehicles. File photo of two RCMP vehicles.

    Mounties have ended a weeks-long search for a man wanted in a killing in northern Alberta.

    Wood Buffalo RCMP responded Dec. 5 to a firearms complaint in the community of Fort McKay, 60 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.

    Officers found 60-year-old Russell John Shott suffering from injuries and he later died.

    A week later, the RCMP major crimes unit issued an arrest warrant for Anton Grandjambe, warning the suspect was armed and considered dangerous.

    RCMP said late Thursday that the 21-year-old had been arrested without incident on the Gregoire Lake First Nation, near Fort McMurray.

    Grandjambe is charged with second-degree murder and is to appear in Fort McMurray court on Jan. 3.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2023

