RCMP arrest woman believed to be involved in online crimes against youth

Alberta RCMP are looking for Venessa Leeann Horsnett ,41, believed to be involved in offences in northeastern Alberta prior to June 2021. (Source: RCMP) Alberta RCMP are looking for Venessa Leeann Horsnett ,41, believed to be involved in offences in northeastern Alberta prior to June 2021. (Source: RCMP)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation

Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave after an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the White House, on Feb. 28, 2022. (Patrick Semansky / AP)

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will 'pay'

Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday in what Ukraine’s leader called a blatant campaign of terror, while U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to make his Russian counterpart 'pay a price' for the invasion.

What are thermobaric weapons?

Known as vacuum bombs, aerosol bombs, or fuel-air explosives, thermobaric weapons use oxygen from the surrounding air to create massive, high-temperature explosions.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island