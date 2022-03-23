RCMP ask for help finding person involved home invasion, assault west of Edmonton

RCMP have released a photo of a person involved in a violent home invasion in Parkland County in November.

On Nov. 28, 2021, three males forced their way into a rural home west of Stony Plain and assaulted a resident, police say.

Investigators have not been able to identify the trio of attackers.

One, however, was captured on a home security system; that photo was shared publicly on Wednesday by police asking for help identifying him. He was described as white.

Of his partners, police only said they had dark complexions.

Parkland RCMP can be reached at 825-220-2000 and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police believe the home invasion and assault was targeted, and as such, say there is no more risk to the community.