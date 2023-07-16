RCMP ask for help finding person "struggling" in North Saskatchewan River

RCMP are looking for a person who may be struggling in the North Saskatchewan River.

Mounties and other first responders were called to the Devon Boat Launch at Voyageur Park in Devon on Sunday.

It was reported that a person had been seen struggling in the water.

RCMP are askinging local residents and river users downstream of the boat launch to look out for anyone in the river who may appear in distress. Reports can be made by calling 911.

Later Sunday evening, the Edmonton Police Service confirmed that boats were searching for the person in Devon and officers had been requested to search the Edmonton area as well.

