A small plane that departed Edson for Westlock late Sunday afternoon is missing and RCMP are asking for help to find it.

The Cessna 172 left Edson at 5:20 p.m. and was expected to arrive in Westlock at 7 p.m., RCMP said. The plane never arrived and no contact has been established with its pilot, Scott Schneider.

It’s unclear if weather was a factor in the disappearance, but there was some fog and rain in the flight path.

Westlock RCMP asked land owners in Barrhead, Mayerthorpe and Evansburg to search their properties and contact them if they find the plane.

Rob Dunham, Schneider’s friend, is hopeful he will be found alive, but also stressed the importance of these individual searches.

“If there was ever a person who could make it through a situation like this, it would be Scott," friend Rob Dunham told CTV News. "He’s very much and optimist and a very determined guy. So, please take a few minutes and look around your property.”

With files from Dan Grummett