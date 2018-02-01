The RCMP is once again turning to Canadian children for help naming more than a dozen future police dogs.

Officials said thirteen German shepherd puppies will be born at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alberta, throughout the year, and are asking children to come up with the most original and imaginative names they can think of, with a few parameters:

Names must begin with the letter “L”, and have no more than two syllables, and nine letters

Submissions must come from contestants living in Canada, and be 14-years-old or younger

One entry per child

Entries must be received by February 28, 2018

Submissions can be made online or by mail (2018 Name the Puppy Contest, RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre, P.O. Box 6120, Innisfail, AB, T4G 1S8).

Winning names will be chosen by staff at PDSTC, with a draw to determine the winning entry if the same puppy name is submitted by multiple kids – there will be one winner from each province and territory, and winners will be announced on April 10, 2018.

The 13 winners will each receive a laminated 8” by 10” photo of the puppy they named, a plush dog named Justice and an official RCMP baseball hat.

If a name suggestion isn’t chosen as a winner, RCMP said there’s a chance it will be used to name other puppies born during the year.