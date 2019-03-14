RCMP are asking the public for help to solve a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Sherwood Park in late 2016.

A man was found dead on Highway 21 near Township Road 520 on Dec. 28 at 3:46 a.m.

Police determined the victim, 28-year-old Phoenix Taypayosatum, was struck by a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 21.

Taypayosatum was hitchhiking from Edmonton to Camrose, where he is from. He was last seen alive at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Strathcona County RCMP encourage anyone who was travelling in the area of Highway 21 and Township Road 520 around the time of the hit-and-run to contact them at 780-467-7741.

Taypayosatum’s sister told police her family wants closure.

“It's been a long two years and we just want to know what happened to Phoenix so we can have some peace and closure” Autumn Taypayosatum said. “We would like to encourage whoever did this or anyone who may have seen something to please come forward and contact the police. Our family loved Phoenix, we miss him and we will continue to pray for him everyday.”