PEACE RIVER -- RCMP say a pedestrian who was struck and killed along with his dog on a northern Alberta road had earlier crashed a pickup truck into a creek.

Police say they responded to a 911 call Monday morning about a 28-year-old man and a black Labrador found dead on Township Road 812 southeast of Peace River.

Investigators later learned that sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning, an older GMC pickup had lost control, struck a culvert and came to rest in a creek not far away.

One male passenger was located inside the pickup, suffering from non life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the man who was found dead with his dog had been the driver of that truck, and had walked about 2.5 kilometres before being hit by another vehicle.

Investigators are still seeking information about the vehicle that they believe struck the man and the dog, and are also asking for anyone with information about the initial crash of the pickup truck into the creek to come forward.

Police believe the man and dog were on the road when they were hit. He was wearing a red hoodie, black sweatpants and a black hat.

Mounties are asking anyone with information on both collision to call them at 780-624-6677 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.