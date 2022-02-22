RCMP charge 2 Edmonton-area women with identity theft

In early February, St. Albert RCMP charged two women with identity theft and possession.

On Feb. 4, police were alerted to a report of “suspicious idling” at around 3:40 a.m., on Sir Winston Churchill Avenue.

Once officers found the vehicle in question, police said it had a stolen license plate attached to it.

According to police, both women were arrested and officers executed a search of the vehicle. Mounties said they found “numerous” stolen items, as well as 26 grams of a controlled substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Danika Nowak, 24, of Stony Plain and Emelia Zimmer, 24, of Spruce Grove were both charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime

Identity theft

Theft of a credit card

Possession of a controlled substance

RCMP said Nowak was also charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Zimmer and Nowak are scheduled to appear in St. Albert provincial court on Feb. 28.