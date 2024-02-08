RCMP charge northern Alberta teacher in student sexual assault case

RCMP in northern Alberta have charged a teacher with the sexual assault of a student among other offences.

McLennan RCMP on Wednesday charged Brock Mackenzie Whalen, 31, a teacher in the High Prairie School Division and a resident of Peace River, with sexual assault, sexual interference, making sexually explicit material available to a child, child exploitation and two counts of luring a child.

Whalen was released from custody on Wednesday by a justice of the peace on conditions.

His next court date is slated for March 18 in Peace River.

RCMP would not say at which school Whalen is teaching or if he is still on staff.

CTV News Edmonton has contacted the High Prairie School Division for comment but has not yet received a reply.

Whalen has been employed in several other school districts in Alberta and Saskatchewan, including Peace River's Holy Family Catholic Regional Division, the Lloydminster Public School Division and the Saskatoon Public School Division.

Parents or guardians who believe their child may have been involved in an incident related to Whalen are asked to contact their local police.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact McLennan RCMP at 780-324-3086 or their local police.