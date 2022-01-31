RCMP close roads south of Beaumont after pair of crashes during white-out conditions

Traffic is being diverted from an area in Leduc County where two serious crashes happened Monday morning.

Mounties asked commuters to take alternate routes to avoid Highway 814 and Township Road 502.

Two collisions happened there between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., they said.

It's not known how many people were involved or if there were any injuries. It appeared emergency vehicles had been involved in one of the crashes.

RCMP said "road conditions are believed to be a contributing factor."

High wind and snowfall early Monday morning impacted visibility throughout the region. Mounties issued a road advisory saying, "Expect icy, blizzard conditions with lower visibility on roadways throughout the Edmonton area, and Highway 2 from Ponoka north to St. Albert."

A number of other collisions happened near the communities of Morinville, Redwater and Vegreville and white-out conditions were reported near Hanna.

More information is available online at 511 Alberta.