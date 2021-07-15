EDMONTON -- Nearly a year after a tragic accident last summer killed three people and injured dozens of others, the RCMP will release the accident report into the rollover of an Ice Explorer all-terrain vehicle at the Columbia Icefield in fall 2021.

Originally, the RCMP were planning to release the results of their investigation into the accident that occurred on July 18, 2020, this spring.

“Alberta RCMP continue to pursue multiple avenues of investigation, but are not able to release any new information at this time,” Mounties said in a statement Thursday. “No further details can be shared at this time.”

In May, tours of the Icefield using Ice Explorer vehicles resumed after being halted following the accident.

The Columbia Icefield is located about 100 kilometres south of Jasper, Alta., and is one of the largest non-polar icefields in the world.

Pursuit, the company that owns and operates the tours at both the Columbia Icefield and the Skywalk above Sunwapta Valley, told CTV News Edmonton in May that they completed a safety review of current operations involving internal and external experts.

That review led to adding seatbelts to the Ice Explorer fleet and changes to driver training, fleet management, and road maintenance.