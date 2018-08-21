

CTV Edmonton





Red Deer RCMP said their north detachment was closed early Tuesday afternoon, after a suspicious package was brought to the building.

The detachment was closed as a safety precaution, and the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit was deployed.

Traffic is not affected by the incident, but residents needing help from police are asked to go to the south RCMP detachment (4602 51 Avenue) until further notice.

More to come…