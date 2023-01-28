RCMP dispatched to Bonnyville rec centre for firearm complaint

Bonnyville's Centennial Centre was evacuated Saturday as RCMP responded to a report of a person with a firearm.

According to Mounties, officers were dispatched to the recreation complex and were advised by people at the centre that no shots were fired.

Investigators did not locate any firearms and no injuries were reported.

"Bonnyville RCMP continue to investigate the complaint," police said in an evening statement.

"There is no threat to the public."

No further information was available from police.

On social media, the Centennial Centre advised patrons it would remain closed Saturday night and reopen Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Bonnyville is 241 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.