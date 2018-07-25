Four people have been charged in connection to more than a dozen break-ins in and around Edmonton that took place over two months.

Police said the 18 incidents were reported in Edmonton, Strathcona County, Leduc and Fort Saskatchewan. It’s alleged the group stole more than $125,000 in cash and goods, and caused nearly $50,000 in damage to property.

Investigators with RCMP and Edmonton Police Service worked together to investigate the break-insand gather evidence needed to execute search warrants.

Four homes were searched, and investigators found and arrested four people.

RCMP recovered a number of stolen items, including jewelry, a wall mounted safe and a signed Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton Oilers jersey, and other memorabilia.

Police have arrested Brian James Hunt, 49, Nathan Michael Tucker, 32, Ashley Nathaniel Yardley, 33, and Ibrahim Mohamed Elkayal, 32.

The four suspects are facing a total of 38 charges, including one charge each of conspiracy to commit breaking and entering.