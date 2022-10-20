RCMP find homicide victim on rural property southwest of Edmonton

The body of a 67-year-old Alberta man was discovered by police officers Monday after they were called to a rural property near Breton, Alta.

Mounties responded to a "welfare check" and arrested a man on outstanding warrants. The body was found during a subsequent search.

He has been identified as Robert Charles Marshall of Brazeau County and an autopsy confirmed he is the victim of a homicide.

A 37-year-old man from Rimbey has been charged with second degree-murder. He has been remanded in custody and will appear in Breton Provincial Court on Nov. 9.

RCMP did not provide a specific location or cross streets of where the body was found.