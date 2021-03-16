EDMONTON -- Eight more underage victims have come forward alleging sexual assault or luring against a Whitecourt, Alta., man.

Investigators first announced charges against Kenneth Bardilas related to sexual assault, child luring, and child pornography in October 2020, saying at the time they believed there could be survivors in other provinces. Bardilas was known on apps Snapchat and Instagram as "Shakenbake."

The initial charges spurred a seven-month investigation during which police found eight more minors who had allegedly been targeted by Bardilas.

"Bardilas utilized the same tactics of reaching out to the victims via social media platforms, then exchanged nude photos with them," Alberta RCMP said in statement. "He also met in person with two of the additional victims."

Bardilas was arrested in Whitecourt – about two hours northwest of Edmonton – on March 11.

He faces several more Criminal Code charges, including sexual interference, sexual exploitation of a person with a disability, making child pornography and luring a child.

He was also charged with criminal harassment and harassing telecommunications.

Bardilas is in police custody and schedule to appear in Fort Saskatchewan court on April 1.